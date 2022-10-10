Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

