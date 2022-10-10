Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.65

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $93.65 and last traded at $93.65, with a volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.13.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amedisys by 166.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 572,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,190,000 after buying an additional 357,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $177,225,000 after buying an additional 301,899 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $20,919,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 98.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 168,949 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

