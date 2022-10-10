American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $7.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

AAL stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

