Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial (NYSE: SUNL):

9/29/2022 – Sunlight Financial was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

9/29/2022 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $8.75 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Sunlight Financial was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

8/17/2022 – Sunlight Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sunlight Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SUNL opened at $1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.63. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 140.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 million. Analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunlight Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $8,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 567,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 926,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 567,009 shares in the last quarter. 29.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

