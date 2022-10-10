Analysts Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $29.29

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several analysts recently commented on CMBM shares. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 96,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.71 million, a PE ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

