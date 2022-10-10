Analysts Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Price Target at C$7.50

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

WEED opened at C$3.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.96. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

