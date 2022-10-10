Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $56.25

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $309.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Carvana by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Carvana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.