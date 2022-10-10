Analysts Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) PT at $61.30

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.30.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.