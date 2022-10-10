Analyzing JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for JinkoSolar and GSI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 4 0 2.43 GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

JinkoSolar currently has a consensus target price of $57.28, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than GSI Technology.

This table compares JinkoSolar and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar -0.23% 3.22% 0.75% GSI Technology -52.15% -26.63% -22.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JinkoSolar and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.39 $113.14 million ($1.21) -41.31 GSI Technology $33.38 million 1.92 -$16.37 million ($0.72) -3.63

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSI Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats GSI Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. In addition, it offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. The company also provide radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used as components in our OEM customers' products, including routers, switches and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; audio/video processing; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications, such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

