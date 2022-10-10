Angle Protocol Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (AGEUR)

Angle Protocol (AGEUR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Angle Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.60 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Angle Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Angle Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00005044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Angle Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Angle Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003164 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069804 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10671420 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Angle Protocol Token Profile

Angle Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2021. Angle Protocol’s total supply is 39,110,562 tokens. Angle Protocol’s official website is angle.money. Angle Protocol’s official message board is blog.angle.money. Angle Protocol’s official Twitter account is @angleprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Angle Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Angle Protocol (AGEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Angle Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Angle Protocol is 0.97477365 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $723,072.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://angle.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Angle Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Angle Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Angle Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Angle Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Angle Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.