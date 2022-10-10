AnonyDoxx (ADXX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $466,403.00

AnonyDoxx (ADXX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One AnonyDoxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnonyDoxx has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $466,403.00 worth of AnonyDoxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnonyDoxx has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AnonyDoxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AnonyDoxx

AnonyDoxx launched on March 20th, 2022. AnonyDoxx’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AnonyDoxx is medium.com/@anonydoxxofficial. The official website for AnonyDoxx is www.anonydoxx.io. The Reddit community for AnonyDoxx is https://reddit.com/r/anonydoxx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AnonyDoxx’s official Twitter account is @anonydoxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnonyDoxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnonyDoxx (ADXX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnonyDoxx has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnonyDoxx is 0.00001517 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $367,537.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anonydoxx.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnonyDoxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnonyDoxx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnonyDoxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnonyDoxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnonyDoxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.