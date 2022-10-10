Anson Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,781,000 after buying an additional 507,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.01. 104,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,652. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.94.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

