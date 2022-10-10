Anson Capital Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 168,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after buying an additional 63,754 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 591,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 145,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 144,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

