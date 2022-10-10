Anson Capital Inc. Sells 4,635 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.99. 11,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,108. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $201.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average is $174.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

