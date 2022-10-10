Apexium Financial LP Has $584,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $118.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,749. The stock has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.