Apexium Financial LP Has $964,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 158,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average is $101.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.38 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

