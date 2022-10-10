Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 15,719 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,266,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $103.36. 157,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.