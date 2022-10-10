Apexium Financial LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.00. 225,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

