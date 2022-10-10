Apexium Financial LP Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 1,488.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after buying an additional 825,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,172 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 218,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM traded down $0.69 on Monday, reaching $109.98. 26,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,529. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.86 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.40.

