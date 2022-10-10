Appleton Group LLC Buys 7,419 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 13.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. 17,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,845. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $54.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

