Appleton Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $69.85. 126,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,855. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

