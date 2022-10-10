Appleton Group LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,724 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 comprises about 1.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Appleton Group LLC owned about 0.16% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWM. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,666,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TWM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.67. 510,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,425. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

