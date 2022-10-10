Applied Blockchain, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:APLD) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 10th

Applied Blockchain’s (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 10th. Applied Blockchain had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 13th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Applied Blockchain Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Applied Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Blockchain will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Blockchain news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $132,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

