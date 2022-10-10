Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.60. 207,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.93. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

