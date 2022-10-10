Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as low as $78.87 and last traded at $79.09, with a volume of 183072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

