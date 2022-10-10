AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.58

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 23306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

