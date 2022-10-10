AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.58

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 23306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after acquiring an additional 641,647 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.