Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37.63 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,494,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,338,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. 5,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

