Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQDH stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,756. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.81 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18.

