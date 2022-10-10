Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

