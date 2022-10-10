ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.22.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

