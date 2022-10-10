ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $20.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.05.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

