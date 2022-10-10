ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.43. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 60,878 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 63,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.