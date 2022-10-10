Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Emfo LLC’s Largest Position

Emfo LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 8.6% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Emfo LLC owned 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Ares Capital by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. 44,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,946. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.