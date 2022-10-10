Ariva Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (ARV)

Ariva (ARV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Ariva has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Ariva has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and $1.72 million worth of Ariva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ariva token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003152 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ariva Token Profile

Ariva’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Ariva’s total supply is 93,640,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,553,169,190 tokens. The official website for Ariva is ariva.digital. Ariva’s official Twitter account is @arivacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ariva is medium.com/@arivacoin. The Reddit community for Ariva is https://reddit.com/r/arivacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ariva

According to CryptoCompare, “Ariva (ARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ariva has a current supply of 93,640,000,000 with 72,553,169,190 in circulation. The last known price of Ariva is 0.00013624 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,714,783.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ariva.digital/.”

