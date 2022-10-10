Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 110,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 131.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

