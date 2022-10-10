Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASHTY. Barclays dropped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global cut Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5,311.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Ashtead Group stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.