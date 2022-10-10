Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (APECOIN)

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00011813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a total market cap of $255.18 million and $9,189.00 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Profile

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s launch date was June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official. The official website for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is www.apecoin.io. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official message board is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 2.26523287 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Pacific Electronic Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

