ASIX+ (ASIX+) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million

ASIX+ (ASIX+) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, ASIX+ has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASIX+ has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $12,142.00 worth of ASIX+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASIX+ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASIX+ Token Profile

ASIX+ launched on April 25th, 2022. ASIX+’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. ASIX+’s official Twitter account is @asixplusnft. ASIX+’s official website is asixplus.id.

ASIX+ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASIX+ (ASIX+) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ASIX+ has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ASIX+ is 0.00000014 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $75.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://asixplus.id/.”

