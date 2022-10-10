ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Price Performance

Shares of ASMIY opened at $238.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.04. ASM International has a one year low of $201.38 and a one year high of $497.06.

About ASM International

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $596.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. ASM International had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.