ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,957.31 ($23.65).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 537 ($6.49) on Monday. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 515.50 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £536.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1,683.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 751.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,095.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

