AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.96. 360,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.