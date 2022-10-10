Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) Insider Michael Stanford Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Rating) insider Michael Stanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.55 ($2.48), for a total transaction of A$71,000.00 ($49,650.35).

Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Australian Clinical Labs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Australian Clinical Labs’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

About Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

