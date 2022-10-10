AutoCrypto (AU) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

AutoCrypto (AU) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One AutoCrypto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. AutoCrypto has a market cap of $1.33 million and $11,064.00 worth of AutoCrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AutoCrypto has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AutoCrypto

AutoCrypto (CRYPTO:AU) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2021. AutoCrypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,333,151 tokens. AutoCrypto’s official website is autocrypto.ai. The Reddit community for AutoCrypto is https://reddit.com/r/autocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AutoCrypto’s official message board is autocryptofinance.gitbook.io/autocrypto. AutoCrypto’s official Twitter account is @autocrypto_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AutoCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoCrypto (AU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AutoCrypto has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AutoCrypto is 0.01474164 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $103.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autocrypto.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AutoCrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AutoCrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AutoCrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

