AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

AN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $100.82 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,272,160.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

