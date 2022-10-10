Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,504 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.