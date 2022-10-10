AvocadoCoin (AVDO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $42,798.00

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 43.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $954.76 or 0.04949014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $42,798.00 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AvocadoCoin (AVDO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AvocadoCoin has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AvocadoCoin is 960.13575478 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $34,866.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avocadocoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

