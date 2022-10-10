AXIS Token (AXIS) Price Hits $0.0114

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One AXIS Token token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. AXIS Token has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $61.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AXIS Token

AXIS Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,542,354 tokens. AXIS Token’s official website is axistoken.io. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @laneaxisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. AXIS Token’s official message board is laneaxis.medium.com.

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

According to CryptoCompare, “AXIS Token (AXIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. AXIS Token has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 320,303,188.40289 in circulation. The last known price of AXIS Token is 0.01151719 USD and is up 4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $84.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axistoken.io/.”

