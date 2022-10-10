AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

AXT Price Performance

AXTI traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 784,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,336. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $198.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 over the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

