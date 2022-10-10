Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($86.73) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEG. Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($114.49) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.70 ($80.31) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

LEG Immobilien Trading Down 3.1 %

FRA LEG opened at €59.84 ($61.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.19. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

