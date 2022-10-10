Bailard Inc. Has $27.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.18. 10,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

